Airtel TV App Hits Uganda

Airtel Uganda has launched a live TV and Video on Demand (VOD) Service with both local and international content sourced from some of the largest studios around the globe

“Airtel TV App” launched by Airtel Uganda Managing Director VG Somasekhar at the Ndere Cultural Center will be available to Airtel subscribers with an aim to promote local content and talent

“ The Airtel TV is a one stop shop for all your entertainment from Uganda , you will get all the live TV, Movies , Music and more and the content is free of charge. All you need is a valid Airtel data bundle as we are giving you world class easy entertainment at no cost,” Somasekhar said.

The head Brand and Communications at Airtel Uganda Remmie Kisakye said: “Today we are launching a platform that will give you access to lots entertainment of Nigerian and Ugandan movies, drama and live television among others.”

The Director ICT and Research at Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Christine Mugimba thanked Airtel for promoting local content.

“I want to thank Airtel for joining us in promoting local content and making yet another bold move to grow the entertainment industry,” Mugimba said.

Commenting on the launch, actor Matthew Nabwiso said the app will help in distribution and promotion of Ugandan content as it has been one of the key challenges faced by film makers in Uganda.

The service will be accessed by Airtel subscribers who have installed the App on their gadgets.

