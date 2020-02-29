Connect with us

Akol shakes-up commissioners at URA



Nalongo Doris Akol, The Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has made the changes

The Commissioner-General at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Doris Akol has shaken up her top management team, elevating one to commissioner level.

In a staff memo seen by our reliable source, Akol has elevated Abel Kagumire to the position of Acting Commissioner Customs Department from his previous job as Assistant Commissioner Customs Audit.

Akol has appointed Herbert Rusoke, previously the Commissioner Corporate Services to replace Protazio Begumisa who tendered in his resignation from the tax body to pursue his political ambitions in the coming general elections.

Patrick Mukiibi, who has been working as the Commissioner Tax Investigations, is returning to Corporate Services, where he worked during the Allen Kagina era.

Mukiibi’s current docket of Tax Investigations is moving into the hands of Henry Saka, who currently works as as the Commissioner Domestic Taxes.

Saka’s docket of domestic taxes is moving into the hands of Dickson Kateshumbwa, who has been the commissioner Customs Department.

All changes take effect April 1, 2020.

