Connect with us

Digital payment solutions seminar for Ugandan businesses is on

Business

Digital payment solutions seminar for Ugandan businesses is on

Avatar
Published on


Doing business has tremendously evolved in recent years thanks to new digital technology tools of communication and payments.

Many businesses are abandoning the traditional shop or office where they used to meet customers to purchase goods or make deals. Instead discussions, and purchases are happening online.

The need to embrace the new ways of doing business has become even more urgent now during the era of COVID-19 as millions of people stay and work from their homes.

But navigating the new business landscape is not that easy. Adopting the new digital techniques not only present a steep learning curve, but also choosing the right marketing and payment system that suits your products and services as well as your customer base, can be a challenge.

These are some of the topics that will be debated in today’s virtual seminar dubbed the 5th edition of the innovation series that is organised by Brainchid, a PR firm.

The virtual seminar is scheduled to take place virtually – I.e Online through livestreaming as well as through the Brainchild’s Facebook and Twitter @BrainchildBCW. The virtual seminar starts today June 4, at 10AM.

The seminar under the theme: COVID-19: Appropriate Digital Finance and payment solutions for businesses in Africa, is scheduled to feature ranking officials from the banking industry, successful business innovations including Safe Boda.

Ricky Rapa Thompson

Safe Boda Co-Founder Ricky Rapa

The co-founder of Safeboda, a riding hailing and e-commerce African Business headquatered in Kampala, Uganda but with operations in Kenya and Nigeria.

 

 

Beatrice Lugalambi

Beatrice Lugalambi Centenary Bank’s Manager Corporate Communications

Beatrice is the General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank. She has 26 years of banking in Banking.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in Business

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top