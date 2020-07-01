Call for Supply of Cows for Eid Adhuha 2020

ABOUT NILE HUMANITARIAN DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Nile Humanitarian Development Agency (NHDA) is a nonprofit and non-governmental organization in Uganda registered with NGO board since 2009, we provide the needy and vulnerable communities with humanitarian support and capacity strengthening through skills empowerment programs.

NHDA implements donor aided programs and focuses on education, social welfare and healthcare. NHDA has implemented several activities such as drilling water wells, providing bursaries, helping orphanages, building schools and hospitals, giving out food packs to the needy communities and renovating houses of the poor among others.

As we approach the festive season of Eid Al-Adhuha, we face unprecedented times. The global corona virus pandemic has without exception, impacted lives and economic activity across the world. The livelihoods of many Ugandans have been negatively affected with declining household incomes, and in some cases the loss of jobs and food insecurity.

We commend the government and the ministry of health in particular for the perseverance and dedicated work done in the fight against COVID-19. NHDA urges the public to follow the Standard Operating Procedures as issued by the Ministry Of Health.

True to our tradition and goal of providing food to the needy, Nile Humanitarian Development Agency has allocated funds towards purchase of cows for slaughtering and distribute meat to needy communities to mark the days of Eid Al-Aduha 2020.

Sealed bids from reputable registered companies should be addressed to the corporation secretary

Nile Humanitarian Development Agency and delivered to our offices at Zzimwe Road Plot 4325 P.O. Box 27130 Muyenga Kampala Uganda.

Tel: +256 414 672392/ 0776969370/ 0707790780

The Deadline for receiving Bids should be: Before 5:00 PM on 10th/July/2020

NOTE: Nile Humanitarian Development Agency is under no obligation to award to the lowest or any bidder

#Wash Your Hands Stay Safe

