New BOU deputy governor assumes office

Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego has assumed his role as the Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda on August 03, 2020 following his appointment by President Yoweri Museveni on April 23, 2020, a statement from BOU indicates.Dr. Atingi-Ego replaced Dr. Louis Kasekende, who served in the position for nearly 12 years.

Dr. Atingi-Ego is a seasoned Economist who has served in several capacities at various institutions and brings a wealth of experience to the position of Deputy Governor.

He started his career at BoU in August 1984, rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research.

His research and publications focused on macroeconomic and financial policies and statistics, and he was an eminent resource in capacity building and a consultant on monetary operations and balance of payments in East, West, and Southern Africa.

In 2008 he took up an assignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) serving as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).

While at the IMF, he was instrumental in enhancing the effectiveness of capacity development; modernising monetary policy frameworks in developing countries; and improving macroeconomic statistics in sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, he was deeply involved in the Fund’s work on data management across the institution besides providing strategic guidance to many IMF African country teams on programme and surveillance work.

From September 2018 until the date of his appointment as Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda, Dr. Atingi-Ego was the Executive Director of the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI).

MEFMI is a multinational capacity building institute based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Dr. Atingi-Ego holds a PhD in Economics from Liverpool University (1996), an MSc. Economics in International Economics and Banking from Cardiff Business School, University of Wales (1991), and a BSc. Economics from Makerere University.

He returns to the Bank of Uganda with a wealth of regional and international experience; well-honed managerial and open communication skills; as well as the commitment to advancing the goals and governance of the Bank of Uganda through professional leadership on crucial policy and institutional issues.

