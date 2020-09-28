NSSF declares 10.75% interest rate for 2019/2020

The Minister of Finance Maria Kasaija has today announced that National Social Security Fund will pay 10.75%interest on savings held in trust for members.

Although a slight reduction from the 11% that the fund declared last year, observers have hailed the announcement as a positive development considering the tough financial situation that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSSF Managing Director Richard speaking at the 8th Annual Members conference, a virtual event due to COVID-19, Byarugaba reiterated his commitment to keep the rate of return above 2% of inflation.

“Our promise remains the same! We ensure that we pay out reasonable and consistent returns on savings of 2% points above the 10-year moving average inflation rate.”

Meanwhile, Byarugaba said that the fund’s total assets have expanded to UGX13.283trillion while the Total Members Fund now stands at UGX13.062Trillion.

