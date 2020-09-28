Connect with us

NSSF declares 10.75% interest rate for 2019/2020

Business

NSSF declares 10.75% interest rate for 2019/2020

Avatar
Published on

New interest rate for NSSF members


The Minister of Finance Maria Kasaija has today announced that National Social Security Fund will pay 10.75%interest on savings held in trust for members.

Although a slight reduction from the 11% that the fund declared last year, observers have hailed the announcement as a positive development considering the tough financial situation that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSSF Managing Director Richard speaking at the 8th Annual Members conference, a virtual event due to COVID-19, Byarugaba reiterated his commitment to keep the rate of return above 2% of inflation.

“Our promise remains the same! We ensure that we pay out reasonable and consistent returns on savings of 2% points above the 10-year moving average inflation rate.”

Meanwhile, Byarugaba said that the fund’s total assets have expanded to UGX13.283trillion while the Total Members Fund now stands at UGX13.062Trillion.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in Business

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top