Opportunity for young writers in IMF

IMF 2020 Annual Meetings Youth Fellowship Contest

The IMF is inviting youth aged 20-32 from across the world to enter its Annual Meetings Youth Fellowship Contest.

The contest is open to bloggers/vloggers, journalists, communications experts, young professionals and students.

The Fund, as the IMF is fondly referred to, says in a statement that this year’s youth contest is focusing on finding solutions to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 outbreak as well as unemployment and climate change.

“The COVID pandemic is likely to increase poverty and inequality, expose weaknesses in healthcare systems, weaken job prospects and opportunities that the young desperately need,”

The 2020 IMF Youth Fellowship Contest provides an opportunity for young participants to become part of the global efforts to build forward better and join the IMF at the forefront of the response to the crisis.

Participants will have a firsthand experience of the IMF virtual Annual Meetings. They will participate in virtual training led by IMF experts and media professionals from the American liberal online outlet, Politico and others to boost their skills as multimedia storytellers in the current economic environment focusing on building a better future for youth.

At the end of the training, participants will submit a final piece (blog/article or video) and 4 winners will be chosen to participate in an IMF youth panel discussion and have their work featured on IMF channels.

To contest, participants are required to Present a 3-minute video or an essay of 800 words of policy proposals to address the current crisis and build a path towards creating more jobs and economic opportunities for youth and a greener and more equal recovery.

To help participants gather the information they need, those selected to participate will be provided with:

A virtual capacity building program: sessions on media and video storytelling by Politico and other media outlets; discussions on current global economic issues including inclusive growth, inequality, fintech and climate change.

Access to all open seminars, press conferences and meetings.

When: Interested participants must apply by September 24, 2020

Prize:

Selected participants will be chosen to join the fellowship program; of those, 4 finalists will be selected to participate in a panel discussion and have their video or article featured on imf.org.

