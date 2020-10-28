Airtel appoints new Managing Director

Airtel Uganda has appointed Manoj Murali as its new managing director.

According to the statement released on October, 28, Manoj will take up the mantle from V.G. Somasekhar who is moving to India where he will continue to be associated with the Bharti Airtel group.

While announcing the appointment, Raghunath Mandava the Chief Executive Officer Airtel detailed Manoj’s wealth of experience in the sector.

“Manoj has handed different roles and worked across geographies in India, the corporate office and the international operations of Sri Lanka, Seychelles and Channel Islands. His most recent assignment was at the CEO Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Prior to this he has held other roles,” he said

Prior to joining Bharti Airtel Manoj worked with Crompton greaves limited where he was responsible for managing and expanding the profit center operations of Karnataka state for the business group.

“I accept the responsibility with optimism, determination and confidence,” Manoj said while commenting on his appointment.

“I will continue to build on the momentum Airtel is resonating so strongly in the market. I am excited to be in Uganda and look forward to disruptive and transformative approaches in the coming years,” he added

Commenting on his move, Somasekhar was thankful for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the growth of the telecommunication sector and its impact on the socio-economic development of Uganda.

“It’s been a transformational journey since 2010. I have seen Airtel Uganda emerge as a leader, admired and respected digital brand among consumers and all stake holders. I express my deepest gratitude for the support I have received from the board, management and staff of Airtel Uganda, Uganda Communications Commission, Ministries and Government of Uganda,” he said

