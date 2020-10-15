Forbes Magazine writers jet in to boost tourism sector

A team of Forbes magazine writers are in Uganda to script the country’s efforts to restore its pride as a favorite tourist destination helped by measures to combat Covid-19.

The team has already met with President Yoweri Museveni, and are likely to tour the country’s top tourist destination to highlight their readiness to receive tourists once again.

The reopening of Entebbe International Airport at the beginning of this month, is a high point in the country’s efforts to attract tourists back to Uganda after a disastrous halt to international travel that was instituted to stop the importation and spread of COVID-19.

Perhaps starting off its promotional campaign, the Forbes magazine highlights Uganda’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 as better than in many places including Europe.

“Entry requirements include a negative test within 72 hours of arrival and a negative test before departure as well. That test needs to happen no more than 120 hours before departure. Not forgetting that there is a national curfew between 9pm and 6am, though if you have a flight between those hours you are permitted to go to/from the airport,” the Forbes mentions of Uganda.

According to the Forbes website, the current Covid-19 trend for Uganda is preferably okay despite the case count which was on the rise through September, their outbreak has been reasonably small with just under 8,000 cases so far and 81 deaths.

Uganda is also using the recent revelation by Lancet laboratories which ranked Uganda as the best country in Africa in suppressing the Covid-19 pandemic in the month of August.

