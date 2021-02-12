New TV platform to boost local content



In an effort to further develop local TV content, MultiChoice Uganda has expanded its Pearl Magic platform through a new channel that will showcase thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ugandan cultural shades.

The Channel Director Timothy Okwaro says through the new Pearl Magic Prime channel MultiChoice Uganda will work with the established and upcoming local producers to deliver on world-class content to fulfill its commitment in developing the entertainment industry and economy of the region.

Since the inception of Pearl Magic two years ago, the channel has fast become the leading local entertainment brand in Uganda and the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is set to amplify the viewing experience.

Okwaro adds that the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is set to amplify the viewing experience since it will feature a drama entitled Prestige, Mama and Me, a television series that falls within the dramedy category.

Viewers should also look out for Sanyu- a telenovela as well as Story Yange, an epic docu-series that explores the humble beginnings, meteoric rises, devastating falls and crippling vices of the most popular social influencers in Uganda.

Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda says the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is an exciting venture and investment that has been injected to ensure growth and accessibility of local content in Uganda.

“Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting with our audiences.”-Saleh

Saleh adds that as MultiChoice’s ongoing commitment to its customers, the company will continue to enhance viewer experience by offering more value to its customers.

He expressed confidence that Pearl Magic Prime will connect with DStv audiences and reinforce the Pay TV

company’s strategic vision to be the leading African storyteller.

Pearl Magic Prime is a channel on DStv that is owned by the MultiChoice Group (MCG) the parent company of M-Net, one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 19.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent.

New show on Pearl Magic Prime

Sanyu tells the story of an innocent, rural teenage girl that is forced to leave her family and her pursuit for education to do a maid’s job for a complex, wealthy urban family.

It is here where she falls for the young son of her employer. Witness the journey of love, emotion and drama between the privileged and underprivileged. Some of the cast members of Sanyu are Tracy Kababiito, Timothy Lwanga, Farida Nabagereka, Blessing Naturinda, Kyeyune Shalom, Kuddzu Isaac, Allan Katongole, Marion Asilo Dorothy, Abbey Mukiibi Nkaaga, Housen Mushema, Elenour Nabwiso, Sharon Nalukenge and Racheal Nduhukire.

Prestige narrates the ups and downs of rival ad executives of the same family. Their lust for power is fuelled by love, jealousy, grief and hatred. The show captivates the leads succeed, fail and pick themselves up whilst chasing their life’s purposes.

