Bamwesigye confirmed as UCAA Director General

The Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has appointed Mr. Fred Bamwesigye as the substantive Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) after a lengthy and acrimonious vetting process.

Mr. Fred Bamwesigye was chosen among three best performing candidates that were selected by the UCAA Board and sent to the Minister for the final decision.

The two others were Olive Birungi Lumonya, a former Board Member of UCAA and Prof. Tom Davis Wasswa, also a former manager Marketing and Commercial Services at the Aviation industry regulator.

The appointment of Bamwesigye has however been beset by acrimony and intrigue that attracted the attention of the President.

Tumwesigye’s choice has ended a bitter fight for the sensitive job, among what many considered as a fight among insiders of the aviation industry.

Prof. Tom Davis Wasswa, the current Managing Director of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Cooperation (UPPC) previously held the position of Director Marketing and Commercial Services.

Given his previous position as Deputy Managing Director of UCAA, as well as several years at senior management level, within the organization, Bamwesigye is considered by many as a pair of safe hands.

