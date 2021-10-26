Connect with us
Ministry of health

COVID-19 testing at Entebbe boosted with launch of laboratories

Business

COVID-19 testing at Entebbe boosted with launch of laboratories

Published on

President Yoweri Museveni inspecting part of the Entebbe International Airport terminal extension that houses the laboratories

Testing of all incoming passengers at Entebbe International Airport has received a critical new boost following the launch recently of testing COVID-19 PCR laboratories at the airport by President Yoweri Museveni.

The COVID-19 PCR testing facility is the brain child of Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja and was quickly executed by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in collaboration with the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

While launching the laboratories on Friday Oct 22, President Museveni hailed PM Nabbanja’s decision to have government takeover the mandatory testing of all incoming passengers to reduce the cost which was above US$65. Now the government charges US$30 for testing each passenger.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Business

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top