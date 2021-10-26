COVID-19 testing at Entebbe boosted with launch of laboratories

The COVID-19 PCR testing facility is the brain child of Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja and was quickly executed by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in collaboration with the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

While launching the laboratories on Friday Oct 22, President Museveni hailed PM Nabbanja’s decision to have government takeover the mandatory testing of all incoming passengers to reduce the cost which was above US$65. Now the government charges US$30 for testing each passenger.

