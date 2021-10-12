Gov’t stops Certificate of Good Conduct requirement for some migrant workers

Connect with us
Labour Minister Betty Amongi


The Government of Uganda has simplified conditions for Ugandans looking for jobs in foreign countries by withdrawing the requirement of a certificate of good conduct by Interpol.

In a letter by the Minister of Labour to her counterpart for Internal Affairs Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, Betty Amongi cited a cabinet decision taken recently.

“This is to notify you that beginning Wednesday October 13, 2021, all categories of migrant workers will not be required to present Interpol Certificate of Good Conduct as a precondition for travel except for those traveling for security related jobs as guided by H.E The President and Cabinet,” said Minister Amongi in an October 8, 2021 letter.

