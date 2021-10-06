Uganda eyes coffee market in Iran

A delegation of Ugandan businessmen made a trip to Iran recently to explore market opportunities for Uganda’s coffee as well as other export items.

The Ugandan trade delegation that was led by Uganda’s Ambassador to Iran Tezikuba Kisambira, attended a meeting with the representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Sunday September 26, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The meeting was attended by the ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs MohammadrezaKarbasi, Ambassador of Uganda to Tehran Muhammad TezikubaKisambira, the heads of ICCIMA specialized committees, as well as representatives of the country’s export organizations and chambers of commerce, and a group of businessmen interested in trade with the African country.

During the meeting, participants exchanged views and information for cooperation in a variety of fields including foodstuff, agricultural products, coffee exports, agricultural machinery, construction, and engineering, as well as roads and housing.

Speaking in the event, Karbasi highlighted Uganda’s great trade potentials and natural resources, saying: “Uganda has abundant mineral resources including copper, cobalt, limestone, iron ore, gold, and also untapped oil and gas resources, and the country has a very fertile soil.”

Emphasizing that there are many potential areas for economic cooperation between the two countries, Karbasi said: “According to studies, considering Iran’s industrial capacities and the import needs of Uganda, the economies of the two countries can complement each other in many areas.”

In addition direct economic relations, Iran, as a major regional power in West Asia, can provide Uganda with an opportunity to access the markets of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Russia, and Iraq for exporting its agricultural products, especially tea and coffee, Karbasi added.

He added: “On the other hand, Uganda, as an important country in the East African region, can be Iran’s gateway to East Africa and neighboring countries,” he stated.

Karbasi cited trade challenges arising from US sanctions as well as lack of direct flights between the two countries.

“There are barriers such as transportation, banking, and money exchange problems and the lack of direct flights between the two countries, that are preventing the two sides to achieve the desired level of economic exchanges.”

Ambassador Tezikuba underlined the need for holding more meetings between the traders of the two countries, saying: “The Ugandan Embassy welcomes all Iranian businessmen and is ready to answer questions and resolve any ambiguities and problems in the direction of economic cooperation between the two countries without any bureaucratic complexity.”

