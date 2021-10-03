Connect with us
Ministry of health

World’s tallest building lights up in Uganda’s colours

Business

World’s tallest building lights up in Uganda’s colours

Published on

Burj Khalifa was lit with Uganda’s colours last night to commemorate Uganda Day October 3

Barj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building was last night lit with Uganda’s colours.

This part of the activities to mark Uganda National Day -being commemorated today October 3.

President Museveni addressing a business delegation at the Dubai Expo


The day is dedicated to highlighting Uganda’s unique attractions including favourable investment opportunities, tourism attractions as well as a cheap source of abundant food and beverages such as coffee.

Lilly Ajarova UTB boss

President Yoweri Museveni is leading a big marketing delegation that includes to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and several other officials from the Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Tourism Board among others.

President Yoweri Museveni addressed a business delegation today as part of his 3-day official visit.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in Business

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top