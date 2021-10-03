World’s tallest building lights up in Uganda’s colours

Barj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building was last night lit with Uganda’s colours.

This part of the activities to mark Uganda National Day -being commemorated today October 3.



The day is dedicated to highlighting Uganda’s unique attractions including favourable investment opportunities, tourism attractions as well as a cheap source of abundant food and beverages such as coffee.

President Yoweri Museveni is leading a big marketing delegation that includes to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and several other officials from the Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Tourism Board among others.

President Yoweri Museveni addressed a business delegation today as part of his 3-day official visit.

