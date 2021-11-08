Connect with us
Minister Mulimba Woes Russian Investors to Invest in Uganda

Business

Published on

Minister John Mulimba addressing the guests at the summit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Corporation, John Mulimba, has asked Russian investors to take on the enormous investment opportunities in Uganda.

Speaking at the first Russian-Ugandan Business Forum running up to November 13, Mulimba said that there are opportunities that can be taken on in agro-processing like fruit juices, dairy products, tourism and hospitality, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals among others.

“You are therefore encouraged to take some time off your busy schedules and visit the country side to get a clear view of what am saying. Should you require any assistance, my office remains open and you should feel free to reach out to me any time,” Mulimba said.

In 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi in October 2019, and leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations between Russia and Africa.

During the same Summit, President Museveni held discussions with President Putin and a number of issues were raised including a call on Russian investors to come and invest in various sectors in Uganda.

Mulimba noted that he is very pleased that the Russian Federation has taken this bold step to follow-up and implement the commitments which were made by the two leaders in Sochi particularly to strengthen trade relations with Uganda.

“This Mission is therefore very crucial as a tool to implement the Sochi Summit outcomes,” Mulimba said.

Participants pose for a group photo

The Foreign Affairs minister noted that through the Russian Coordination Committee for Economic Cooperation with Africa, the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Ugandan business community will now interface with their Russian counterparts much easier than has been the case.

“This interface in turn should result into increased trade between the two countries, I am confident that AFROCOM will enable Ugandans to access quality products, affordable and appropriate technologies from Russia,” he said.

H.E. Johnson Olwa, Uganda’s Ambassador to the Russian Federal Republic (L) Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation (C) and H.E Senator Igor MOROZOV and Chairman of AFROCOM and the Russian Coordination Committee for Economic Cooperation with Africa (R)

Mulimba added, “In addition, it is my sincere hope that AFROCOM will provide the much needed information about Russian market for Ugandan products. Furthermore, through AFROCOM, Russian Investors should be able to get necessary information about the investment opportunities available in Uganda.”

