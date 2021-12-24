Kenya ends ban on Uganda’s poultry products

The Kenyan government has lifted the ban it had imposed on eggs and other poultry products from Uganda.

This comes after the Presidents of the two neighbouring East African countries resolved to end the escalating trade-related bickering that mostly affected Uganda’s agricultural exports to Kenya.

Since February 2021, Kenya imposed a unilateral ban on Uganda’s poultry products including eggs, Chicks and chicken. This blocked up to 70% of farmers eggs from getting a desired market in Kenya.

In a joint communique published by Minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze, the two countries “will immediately end the ban on poultry products, as well as work out a long-term policy to eliminate other trade barriers.”

The trade tensions between both countries have been growing despite them being key players in the East African Customs Union that requires quota-free and tax free market access.

But as we reported recently, the continued dispute has its roots in the absence of political will that has also frustrated the creation of binding institutional framework that would help resolve such cases in a regional court

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Peter Munya signed the agreement with Uganda’s Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

In the communique the two Ministers agreed “to immediately remove any administrative measures that have hitherto inhibited trade in poultry and poultry products.”

The two sides also agreed to remove restrictive measures that violate the EAC Customs Union Protocol by July next year.

