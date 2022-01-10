Total offers free training to 150 Ugandans for Oil and gas jobs

For Ugandans or even local companies to be able to tap into the job opportunities offered by the country’s Oil and Gas sector there is a need to build the capacity of individuals and companies to position them to benefit the industry.

It has been said however that Uganda lacks many of the skills set needed by the highly lucrative oil and gas industry, hence the claim by the oil companies that they need to outsource the jobs to foreigners.

Now in response to this important need, TotalEnergies EP Uganda has launched a free online program dubbed the Tilenga MOOC (Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses) as part of its commitment to National Content Development in Uganda.

The program is aimed at identifying, recruiting, training and developing between 120 and 150 talented Ugandans to be able to participate in the country’s Oil and Gas sector.

The successful beneficiaries will be trained over the next four years to become production operators, maintenance, and inspection technicians for the Tilenga project.

The training will be undertaken in partnership with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) followed by international training exposure at a TotalEnergies producing site.

The institute opened the Call for Applications on Monday January 10, 2022.

Qualifications

For one to qualify for the MOOC course he/she must have an A ‘level (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) certificate, a valid email address, and must be aged between 18 and 28 years.

Registration of participants will run from January 10 to 31st, 2022.

Speaking at the Tilenga MOOC launch event, Philippe Groueix, General Manager, TotalEnergies EP Uganda revealed that through the Tilenga Project, the company aims at enhancing the competences and capacities of Ugandan companies, Ugandan citizens and registered entities in oil and gas activities to encourage local participation.

“As a truly Ugandan company, our national content strategy is aimed at maximizing the use of Ugandan expertise, goods and services. The Tilenga MOOC is one of such initiatives that will enhance the skills and knowledge of young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector,” Groueix said.

He also revealed that the program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s National Content Strategy and initiatives which will be highlighted in the truly Ugandan campaign to be launched soon by the company.

While The Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) is open to all Ugandans between the ages of 18 – 28 years, emphasis is on people living within Tilenga Project areas.

The Director Technical Support Services, Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Peninah Aheebwa, commended TotalEnergies EP for starting the Tilenga MOOC program because she said, it fits within the overall national content strategy which is designed to promote the participation of Ugandans and Ugandan companies in the oil and gas sector.

“The Authority supports programs that are designed to empower Ugandans to benefit from the opportunities in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, by giving them the right knowledge and skillset. I thank TotalEnergies for this commendable skilling initiative,” said Aheebwa.

She further urged all Ugandans who meet the criteria for this program and are interested in being part of the transformation of Uganda’s oil and gas industry to embrace it.

On behalf of the Chairperson Governing Council, Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, Eric Olanya said, the institute is pleased to be partnering with TotalEnergies to facilitate the delivery of quality training to these future technicians that will work on the incredible project.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, the young people and the country as a whole. The project offers a unique value proposition in all aspects but more importantly, in the provision of specialized training and employment of our citizens,” said Olanya.

According to Groueix, the program participants will benefit from technical, scientific, and mathematical knowledge and the successful ones will receive a certificate of completion.

Grouex explains that successful participants will form a pool of young Ugandans with potential to be selected for opportunities in the Tilenga project.

The program offers intensive training on Health, Safety and Environment to participants.

‘Due to the highly risky and technical nature of the industry, Health, Safety and Environment are priorities for TotalEnergies and key aspects of the Tilenga project. The safety of our employees, contractors and communities is of paramount importance to the Company,” emphasised Grouex.

By Solomon Lubambula

