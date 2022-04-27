Airtel Uganda donates to Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau

Airtel Uganda has donated to the Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau an assortment of medical items used in child delivery worth some UGX 70 million.

Receiving the equipment from Airtel Uganda, the Secretary of Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau Dr. Karama Saidi expressed gratitude to the telecom company saying that it will ease child delivery in the 13 Health centers under the bureau throughout the country.

Dr. Karama said the equipment will bridge the gap in the sector especially the lower level that need assistance in delivery of maternal and child health.

“So the equipment will help the mothers to deliver properly in a hygienic manner so that the babies can be produced well without any complications. We are very grateful to Airtel Uganda for having assisted us in this manner, because as we know in Uganda, maternal mortality is high just as neonatal deaths are high. So the equipment will help the midwives to ensure that mothers are delivered in a conducive environment which will not cause more complications,” Dr. Karama.

Dr. Karama adds that the mama kits will also help in prevention of the infections during the process of delivery.

The donated items included 13 Delivery beds, 13 Oxygen Cylinders with gas, 13 oxygen regulators, 13 Digital weighing scales for babies in addition to 500 MAMA Kits, food items that will be given to expectant mothers in the selected health facilities.

Manoj Murali, the Airtel Managing Director said this is an intervention under the Airtel Cares Initiative to address the inadequacy or limited resources at some of the Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau health centres facilities across the country.

“Under our Airtel Cares Initiative, we at Airtel are committed to invest in initiatives that accelerate access to Education, Agriculture, and Health. We are particularly interested in supporting technology-led interventions that improve the equitable participation of communities’ digital and financial inclusion in these transformative sectors. We are therefore pleased to partner with UMMB during this year’s Ramadhan because they work to improve access to health care within our communities,” Murali added.

Applauding Airtel Uganda for joining hands with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to support government in the health sector, the Deputy Mufti Dr. Abdullah Ssemambo appealed to the staff of the health centers under the medical Bureau to ensure proper use and maintenance of the donated equipment.

The beneficiary health centres under the bureau are: Iganga Islamic Health Center, Kiwanyi Health Center – Iganga, Jinja Islamic Health Center, Mbarara Muslim Health Center, Lugazi Muslim Health Center, Kibibi Muslim Health Center, Bushenyi UMSC Health Center, Mityana UMSC Health Center, Orianjini Health Center, Nakatonya Health Center, Alnoor Health Center Buwenge NGO Hospital, and Katadooba Health Center – Kasese.

