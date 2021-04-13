Uganda Shia Muslim Council Announces Start of Holly Month of Ramathan

The Uganda Shia Ithna Ashari Muslim Council has announced that the Holly Month of Ramadhan begins Wednesday April 14, 2021.

In a press statement dated April 13, and issued by The Council for Sharia of the Uganda Shia Ithna Ashanti Muslim Community, has congratulated all Ugandans upon reaching the Holly Month of Ramathan 1442, and urged them to exhibit exemplary solidarity, unity, peace and love in their respective

communities.

Below is the Press Statement in Full

