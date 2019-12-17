Connect with us

Education

Brick laying paid off Mbabazi’s tution

Sharon Mbabazi is proof that hard work pays after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Muteesa l Royal university.

Mbabazi is an orphan who lost her mum at the tender age of five and from then on, she learnt to grow a thick skin, fend for her self and pursue her dreams.

Mbabazi was determined to remain in school, She worked as a construction worker and started laying bricks for a living.

She posted a photo of her in a graduation gown and said:

“I thank the Almighty God for his blessings, favour and mercies throughout my education struggle. I thank all my media houses for your publications and giving me a platform,”

The beautiful lady would easily appear to be having it easy in life but as life humbled her, she learnt to fight back.

