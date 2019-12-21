Fresh Kid

Child rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo has every right to claim 2019 as his year. From rural Luwero to big stages in Kampala, the eight year old has been spotted by music lovers, promoters and the media. His career has not only inspired more young talents like Felista the rapper, it worn him a scholarship at Kampala Parents School where he happened to be one of the top performers in his class.

2019 has also seen Fresh Kid inspire his father Fresh Daddy as well as mana performances within the country and in Dubai.

John Blaq

Early January 2019, he was termed as the kid on the block and there is no doubt Khasada John has claimed this year. After releasing his song Tukwatagane, Blaq continued to blossom that every song he featured in either became a club banger or a hit. That fact that he is a cool lad has worn him hearts from different corners of the world.

Throughout the year, his music has spoken and he proved critics wrong when he dropped Makanika and Byalagirwa his latest hit. As if the songs have not been enough, he broke the record when he filled freedom city to the brim. It is said that of all the artistes who have used the venue, his show registered the biggest audience.

Rema Namakula

Anyone writing songbird Rema’s memoir has to note that 2019 has been her year. She paraded pictures of her hubby Hamza Ssebunnya, did the introduction and before we turned our heads, she introduced the bridal shower that led to the biggest introduction of the year.

Besides her extravagant kwanjula, her moving on from Kenzo has been the biggest entertainment story. She disproved everyone who thought she could never get over the sitya loss musician. Rema not only inspired daughters of Maama Tendo, she also empowered musicians like Irene Ntale.

This was seen through Ntale’s post when she gave her boyfriend a marriage ultimatum. “Rema, Thanks for empowering us. If my man doesn’t marry me by the end of next year, I’m walking on.” She posted.

Rema’s voice is in one of the biggest hits of the year “Gutujja” alongside the B2C Solders.

Catherine Kusasira

From the successful tears of a woman concert to presidential advisor, band musician Catherine has experienced a time of her life this year. First, the President of Uganda attended her concert and showered her with millions of money. Many thought the cash was enough to wipe away her tears of a woman.

Museveni was not yet done with her, he later appointed her as his advisor on Kampala Affairs. This left many NRM officials cursing because Kusasira prefers them writing to her first to get her attention.

Buchaman

Faded musician and former vice president of the Ghetto Republic Mark Bugembe aka Bucha Man has also shared a big smile this year. He was appointed by the President as his advisor on ghetto affairs.

Bucha Man’s duty is to lay down strategies that will see Kyodondo legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine out of the Ghetto

Full Figure

Adding Catherine and Butcher on the list could not let me do an injustice. Jennifer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure had to appear too. She has received her blessings in bounties. Did you ever imagine that she could one day have an office? Well, Full Figure is also a presidential advisor on the matters of the youths and artistes. Like Kusasira and Bebe Cool, Nakanguubi can now easily access the President.

Did I tell you the faded singer acquired her office this year? Well, she did. It is a fully furnished office located in Katwe.

Hellen Lukoma

The forever struggling musician and successful actress started the year with a lavish wedding ceremony. She got married to her former manager Anwar Kaka. With the commitment, Lukoma disproved daughters and sons of maama Tendo that she is only best at slaying.

She also surprised showbiz followers with the first ever gender reveal party which was organized by her relatives and hubby Anwar. The slender star topped her happiness with a mansion. Yes! Hellen is over rent stress and her mansion is estimated to be worth UGX 2bn.

Sheebah Karungi

After spending sleepless nights performing on different shows, Songstress Sheebah’s dream of owning a good house matured this year. She did the house warming this very year and treated her friends, family and sheebaholics to fruits of her success.

However, her achievement made her relax that she no longer releases good music.

Grenade

Famous musician Dues Nduggwa commonly known as Grunade has spent many years struggling and yearning to have a place in the industry. Like it is stated, hard work pays because Deus’ music has got its share of Ugandan club and broadcasting media. His songs like Nkuloga, Olimba and Mpulira Bibyo have made fans wonder what had taken the musician long from releasing music.

At 22yrs, Grenade’s name has also appeared on different news platforms for the wrong reasons. He is linked to have dated slay sugar mummies like Sue Ochola, Judith Heard, Vivian Mbuga and Maggie Kawesi. Whatever the case, Grunade has made a name.

Mesach Semakula

Golden band papa Mesach Semakula had his Bwagamba concert in June 2019 at Hotel Africana. This concert not only registered success, it was also graced by the King of Buganda kingdom His Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

With the competitive industry, what more could Mesach ask for!

Big Trill

Rapper Big Trill also has a reason to claim the year 2019 as one of his best. Because after all the music struggles, he managed to release Party after Party, a song that has made crowds go crazy not only in Uganda but also at the international level. The song has topped Nigerian charts.

Trill’s song was also endorsed by Nigeria’s international Afro beat star Wiz Kid. It is also one of the biggest cross-over African songs of 2019. Its impact is compared to South Africa’s Malwedhe song by King Monada.

Esther and Ezekiel

14 year old Esther and 11year old Ezekiel are children to gospel musician Julie Mutesasira and Pastor Steven Mutesasira. Their names appear on our list because they raised the Ugandan flag so high during the first edition of East Africa has Got Talent in Nairobi, Kenya.

The two bagged $50,000 prize money and plan to build a home for orphans.

However much the above listed personalities have so much benefited in 2019, we also present to you a list of those the year has treated like onions treat the eyes.

Eddy Kenzo

Multiple award winner and President of the Semyekozo Republic must be cursing the year 2019. During the course of the year, he witnessed his baby mama Rema officially introducing her husband to the world. He tried to cry, penning down a love message to Rema and asking to meet Hamza, Rema’s husband, but all was in vain.

As if calling him names like Love Nigga, Semyekozo and Cry baby was not enough, Kenzo has to prove to his fans that he is doing okay. He has composed songs like Bibaawo to sooth his broken heart.

Chosen Becky

Talented Becky started the year with her Bankuza song trending. With her voice, many people believed she was a talent many big artistes had to watch out for. However, she lost track when she joined fellow musician David Lutalo’s camp. She believed Lutalo and his team would help her keep her on top of her game. What Becky did not realize was that the Tugende star already has enough on his plate and cannot provide enough time to a competitor.

Of all the songs she has managed to release this year, Kyoyoya and Baloope are the only songs that have been plaid consistently. Like Kats and Fille, she is currently managed by her boyfriend.

King Micheal

The only reality where the subordinates defied the king’s order was when the audience refused to attend the best of King Micheal’s concert at Freedom City in August this year.

He had no hit song trending and he had last released good music in 2017 so the audience saw nothing worth their money. The show flopped. Poor Micheal had to cry to NRM to help him clear his debts.

Brian white

Socialite Brian Kirumira alias Brian White is supposed to be one of the socialites celebrated this year but he lost the credit along the way. Time came and the podium ran out of money so he could no longer keep the big names he had dancing to his tunes.

At some point, Brian’s where abouts could not be trace. Many thought he had gone back to Mityana his “Italy.” He was recently arrested for defaulting on loans. Imagine a money bag arrested over debts.

MC Kats

Celebrated master of ceremony Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats also has sour 2019 tales. The year started with his baby mama Fille Mutoni stinging him in her songs Love Again and Bye Ex. That was only a start of their battle as Kats spit his venom when he stopped Fille from performing and told whoever cared to listen that he got Fille from scratch.

Months later, he was bickering with socialite Sheila Gashumba over money and that too did not end well. Katamba must have trouble following him as he was later fired from Fame Lounge over taking free bar stocks, disrespecting and belittling management in September. However, he was taken back by fame in November.

The pencil thin MC started and is ending his year with bitterness. He recently fell out with producer Side Soft with the latter accusing Kats of attacking and attempting to murder Fille’s former boyfriend Omar. Kats retaliated with accusations that Side Soft conned him of money and lied that

It was to cater for Fille’s rehabilitation services.

He is currently revealing to the world how rich and broke he is.