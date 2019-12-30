Comedian Maulana finally proposes to Chosen Becky

‘Bankuza’ singer Chosen Becky is among the happy women after comedian Maulana asked for her hand in marriage.

Becky is ready to settle down with the man of her dreams; the two have been dating for a long period of time now.

Becky had earlier promised her fans to unveil her better half on 1st January 2020 but Maulana couldn’t wait. He surprised her before the date.

She revealed in an interview, “I am going to unveil my man come 1st January 2020. He is good guy and I know you will like him.”

However the two love birds recently denied dating rumors claiming that they had never met each other before.

Comments

comments