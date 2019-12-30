Connect with us

Comedian Maulana finally proposes to Chosen Becky

Gossip

Comedian Maulana finally proposes to Chosen Becky

Avatar
Published on

Comedian Maulana proposing to singer Chosen Becky.

‘Bankuza’ singer Chosen Becky is among the happy women after comedian Maulana asked for her hand in marriage.

Becky is ready to settle down with the man of her dreams; the two have been dating for a long period of time now.

Becky had earlier promised her fans to unveil her better half on 1st January 2020 but Maulana couldn’t wait. He surprised her before the date.

She revealed in an interview, “I am going to unveil my man come 1st January 2020. He is good guy and I know you will like him.”

However the two love birds recently denied dating rumors claiming that they had never met each other before.

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

Columnists

Incomparable Rev. Kefa Sempangi
By October 20, 2019

Columnists

Before and after a decision
By October 15, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top