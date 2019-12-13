Fally Ipupa absent just hours to his show

For a while now, Lingala fans have been preparing to dance to renowned Congolese singer Fally Ipupa’s music tonight.

There were reports making rounds about how Fally Ipupa was to fly into the country yesterday but it was alleged that he unfortunately missed his flight from Kinshasa. His arrival was therefore pushed to today morning.

News circulating on social media indicate that the show has been cancelled and the organisers have confirmed this by issuing a statement on their social media pages to confirm the allegations.

In the statement, from 243 Events said that Fally Ipupa will not be able to perform tomorrow as the artiste missed his scheduled flight. The events company goes ahead to apologise for all the inconveniences caused.

Neither the Congolese artiste nor his management has appeared any where to clarify the matter and there was no news on his social handles about his coming to Uganda.

Comments

comments