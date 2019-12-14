Jidenna scoops ‘Icon award’ at the ASFAs 2019

American rapper Jidenna was recognized at the Abrayanz stlye and fashion awards (ASFAs) show held on 13th at Serena hotel Kampala.

The theme of the night was ‘parte after parte’ a club banger that has hit the music scene all over the country.

The event was graced with performances from Beenie Gunter, Jidenna and many celebrities who love fashion.

Jidenna was awarded with an ‘Icorn award’ and it was presented by Alvin Mbugua, the Managing Director UBL who pointed out Uganda as the most welcoming country he has been to.

While receiving the award, Jidenna appreciated the ASFAs for being the most organized event he has so far attended.

“I have been to the UK and attended their events but the Uganda ASFAs is more organized and I want to thank all the organisers.”

Comments

comments