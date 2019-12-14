Connect with us

Jidenna scoops ‘Icon award’ at the ASFAs 2019

Gossip

Jidenna scoops ‘Icon award’ at the ASFAs 2019

Avatar
Published on

Managing Director UBL and Abryanz present the ‘Icon Award’ to Jidenna.

American rapper Jidenna was recognized at the Abrayanz stlye and fashion awards (ASFAs) show held on 13th at Serena hotel Kampala.

The theme of the night was ‘parte after parte’ a club banger that has hit the music scene all over the country.

Singer Grenade Official and Eddy Kenzo were also present.

The event was graced with performances from Beenie Gunter, Jidenna and many celebrities who love fashion.

Jidenna was awarded with an ‘Icorn award’ and it was presented by Alvin Mbugua, the Managing Director UBL who pointed out Uganda as the most welcoming country he has been to.

Lydia Jazmine one of the best dressed female artistes.

While receiving the award, Jidenna appreciated the ASFAs for being the most organized event he has so far attended.

Musicians receive an award on behalf of Fik Famaica.

“I have been to the UK and attended their events but the Uganda ASFAs is more organized and I want to thank all the organisers.”

“I want to thank all of you for inspiring me and hosting me in Uganda, the biggest thing that we can do is to dream of even bigger award shows for the future.”

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

Columnists

Incomparable Rev. Kefa Sempangi
By October 20, 2019

Columnists

Before and after a decision
By October 15, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top