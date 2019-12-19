Kampala’s Hashers run for business and beer

The Kampala Hash House Harriers’ run happens every Monday within the city once a month out of town (on weekends).

The hashers’ run always starts at a pub or hotel. The 2019 Xmas warm up run will start at Moto Moto Lounge on 21st December.

The Hashers’ motto is a “Drinking Club with a Running problem.”

The main purpose of the run is not about who will come first but to socialise, hangout and have fun while exercising to keep fit.

The run gives hashers the opportunity to release off stress from work and home. It is dominated by corporates and top city business people.

“Hash Mattress, Yellow Pig, Buffalo Dung, Itchy Thighs, Sewage Hole and Forgery, are some of the queer but funny names.

After an hour (or so) of running and walking different groups converge for snacks, soft drinks, food, beer and entertainment.

One gets punished (by getting a nasty beer shower) for misbehaving while on the run.

“Miss Curvy,” a male hasher narrated: “I had just made my hair for a photo shoot. That time the run was organised by Yellow Pig. I missed it. Little did I know that the night was mine?”

“They kept on telling me you with that hair, indeed you are Miss Curvy, Katanga found me where I was hiding and told me that I had blocked someone, I forgot that I had not drove myself that day. They poured beer all over my head – my hair! It became messy, I was hurt but it was fun after all”

Curvy highlighted the fact that hash had changed in the past unlike then, “It has politics, bureaucracy and we have lost fun plus respect for each other. He narrated an incident of when someone poured beer on a fellow hash because he is a “hash mattress.” He also added that the SACCO is no longer respected.

However Curvy is thankful of the times that he has spent with the hash family as they motivated him to join lottery and build his carrier.”

He added: “I am thankful for the time I have spent with the hash family. It is full of people who motivate and educate each other and it has made me expand the circle of friends I have, role models and also upgrade.”

“I one time brought my sister and she saw us drink beer in a shoe enjoyed the fun, once you bring a shoe you don’t get out and I will ensure that my family and children join because it encourages us to work out with limitations.”

Curvy promised to offer a lovely service come 2020 throughout all the hash sessions that will be conducted.

Comments

comments