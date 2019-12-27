Connect with us

Kenzo pens sad message on daughter Amaal’s birthday

Singer Rema Namakula celebrated the birthday of  her beautiful daughter Amaal Musuuza on 26th December.

Amaal who turned five yesterday is Rema’s first born and Kenzo’s second child.

Singer Eddy Kenzo wrote down a message on his facebook page while lamenting on how he has been denied access to his daughter claiming he can only see her on social media.

“Happy 5 mama wange nasigaza kulaba mubifananyi nga bantu balala naye mukama yasinga okumanya and blood is thiker than water. Love you Aama🙏”

Kenzo last saw Amaal in November before his Ex-girlfriend Rema introduced another man (Ssebunya Hamza) to her family in a lavish ceremony.

Rema didn’t say much in her birthday message to her little girl but it was a simple short message with a lot of love.

Remah Namakula

Remah Namakula Eddy Kenzo’s Ex

“This day every year gives me chills… anxiety….Excitement..joy and happiness all because of you mama wange… Happy 5 my love.???, To the moon and back my little lady ???” Rema posted.

“Aamaalz birthday give back at New Midland Islamic orphanage…May Allah Grant it 🙏 Allahummah Ameen” Rema posted on facebook.

Fans have come out to wish the little girl a happy birthday as others have advised Kenzo to get a good lawyer and get custody of the girl.

