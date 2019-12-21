Mc Kats speaks out on his health – I am HIV positive

Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats was discharged from a London hospital a few days back after allegedly suffering mental health problems.

While at the Wave Lounge recently, Kats said he was checked and the doctor said there was nothing to put him in harm’s way. He is back on his feet, running up and down in preparation for his upcoming 2nd King of the Mic next week.

Kats, however, yesterday said that he was HIV positive during his Celebrity Night at Fame Lounge.

“I was taken into a body machine, a brain-machine and all other processes until the White man said I needed to be discharged because I didn’t have any problems. I refused and told them how they had wasted my time because I have pneumonia and AIDS and that it’s what they should have helped me with. Well, I am not mad,” Kats said.

Comments

comments