Mc Kats threatens to sue Red Pepper

Events Mcee Edwin Katamba aka Mc Kats is at war with sensational Newspaper Red Pepper which is based in Namanve.

This time kats is taking matters in his own hands as he threatens to sue red paper for a story they published on 23 December 2019.

“Red Pepper, you published a story when I was sick, now I have money, so every journalist listen to this. Red Pepper I want UGX100m before i go to court, but if I go to court I want UGX500m. Red Pepper I want UGX100m for peace talks and you will give me that money in four working days. If not so the court will judge.”

Mc Kats said these statements last night at fame lounge as he gave Red pepper an ultimatum of four days to compensate him with UGX100m for peace talks.

Kats added that if they fail to do so, he will seek legal action and they will have to pay UGX500m for the delays and damages caused.

