EALA MP Mukasa Mbidde marries Munyarwanda babe

Gossip

Honourable Mukasa Mbidde and lover Fiona.

The Vice President of the Democratic Party (DP) Fred Mukasa Mbidde, who is also one of Uganda’s representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), has found love again.

The flamboyant politician was introduced by her youthful fiance identified only as Fiona to her parents in a Kinyarwanda tradition.

Mbidde was escorted to the traditional wedding ceremony by his boss and the President General of DP Norbert Mao as well as Micro Finance Minister Haruna Kasoro.

During the event, Mbidde remained true to tradition by dressing in Rwandese attire, and went down on both knees as he placed a ring on her.

Mbidde had remained single since he lost his wife the late Susan Namaganda in a motor accident on Masaka road in 2015.

