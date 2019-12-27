The Mayanja brothers gift family with a short christmas show

Christmas is a day when families get together to unite and share memories as a way to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

It was the same for the Mayanja family that has musician brothers Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone and Douglas Mayanja commonly known as Weasal.

The Mayanja brothers and a few friends celebrated the day with their parents Gerald and Prossy Mayanja at their residence.

After enjoying a good meal, they converged and had a light moment.

Each of them lead by Jose Chameleone sung one song for the parents and the guests. Chameleone sung his hit ‘Champion’.

Chameleone told his parent’s music is the reason he has travelled the world.

As they collectively joined to celebrate the birth of Christ Chameleone decided to give his family most especially his Father and Mother a share of what has taken him to the world stage!!!

“No matter how high we spring, Foundation is most important.”

“Never have I ever done it for the people who harvested such a Great seed.”

Chameleone posted all the fun on his social media pages.

Weasel performed ‘Obudde’ that got everyone on their feet and a friend to the family paid tribute to Akay 47 by singing ‘Tukikolemu’ one of his last songs.

The last performance was crowned by their father Gerald Mayanja who together with the family sung ‘Mary’s boy child’.

After the performances they hugged and confirmed that unity is all we need to move forward.

