Ivan Ssemwanga's heir finally named

Gossip

Ivan Ssemwanga’s heir finally named

Ivan Ssemwanga Returns To The Creator

The late Ivan Ssemwanga

The family of late Ivan Ssemwanga finally named a heir to his empire.

As Ssemwanga’s family celebrated the last funeral rights that were held in Kayunga, Ivan’s first born child with Zari, Pinto Ssemwanga was named heir.

The late Ssemwanga’s children.

However Pinto did not attend the ceremony. According to Zari, he couldn’t travel to Uganda over issues related to his  passport.

“As all people who have come here today see us make Pinto the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga ,I would like to request Dido to carry the picture of his elder brother Pinto as the entire clan acknowledges him as the true heir of his father,” his Uncle said as acknowledged Pinto in front friends and relatives.

Ssemwanga’s family blamed her for not preparing the passport earlier yet she knew of ceremony many months earlier.

 

