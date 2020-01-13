Mc Kats admits himself to butabika

Ever since Tv personality Edwin Katamba commonly known as MC Kats travelled to the United Kingdom, he has been in a worrying condition which made his fans think that he had actually gone mad.

When Kats returned from the UK, he revealed that he had been living with HIV/AIDs for about eight years.

Kats further said he checked in a hospital in London for mental disorder tests but nothing was detected before he was discharged.

Since Kats returned to Uganda, he has been acting in a weird manner and this has made many doubt his mental stability.

One day, he said he talked to God directly and only does what He commands him to do, at his second edition of King of the Mic, he gave out plots of land and cars to different people but he never fulfilled his promises.

However MC Kats checked himself into Butabika Hospital in a video he posted on his facebook page while in Butabika and he will be there for a few days depending on his condition.

“I have reached here and I will be here for three days but if I get tired, I will leave immediately. I will not be forced to do what I don’t want because I am not stupid. I am not mad but I will be a mad man if they force me to do anything,” he said.

