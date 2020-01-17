MC Kats attempts suicide days after being admitted to Butabika

The latest news indicates how MC Kats tried to commit suicide days after being taken into rehab.

There has been alot of concern about his health status ever since revealing that he was doing drugs after being diagnosed positive with HIV/Aids and Pneumonia.

Kats finally accepted to check in at Butabika hospital for rehabilitation and therapy to attain the necessary health assistance.

He however said he will not allow anyone to force him to do anything without his consent because he is’nt mad.

“I have reached the hospital and will be here for three days, but if I get tired, I will not be forced to do what i don’t want because I am not stupid.” said Kats.

Kats couldn’t avoid being tempted to commit suicide days after he had been admitted, security tried to calm him down but it was all in vain.

A video on facebook of kats climbing at the summit of the water tank in the hospital trying to jump off circulated, shouting for help from people.

“I am not coming down, Call whoever you wanna call, I am not scared, I need help help, nooo I am tired of this place.” Kats cried out.

It is not the first time Kats is attempting to end his life. During their London visit in 2019, his friend DJ Slick Stuart shared news on his social media requesting fans to pray for Kats condition and videos circulated on social media having evidence of how he tried to take his own life.

Comments

comments