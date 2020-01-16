Mercy Mikka warns Bad Black, I will expose your ‘dirty business’

Socialite Bad Black has recently been in a feud with her long time friend Mercy Mikka.

The two are fighting over 500,000UGX that Mikka lent to Bad Black sometime back.

Despite the fact that socialite Meddi Ssentogo came out and decided to pay Mercy 2million to stop the fight, the two have still been feuding on social media.

In an interview Black said that for all the things she has done for Mercy, it was just not fair for her to demand money from her publicly. She also added that there is no evidence that indicates that she recieved the money.

“How can she start demanding for such small money on TV, I can not pay her for what she did, let her go to court.”

Yesterday, Mikka said in an interview that she is coming out to stop Bad Black’s bad deeds of exploiting young girls all in the name of helping them.

“As long as I come out and say the truth, I have come out for all those girls even if you shoot me as long as I die for the truth, I have proof of people selling girls and I have nothing to loose.”

She also claimed that Bad Black sent goons after her, and that she has been receiving constant threats from annonymous people.

“Bad Black sent me a message threatening me, Ugandans want spoilt things they can only believe these allegations after something terrible has happened to someone.”

However Bad Black dedided to file a case of “cyber harrasment” against Mikka.

