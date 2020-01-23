Rema, Salvador, Muhangi Battle for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day is regarded as a day where lovers rekindle there love and a day of love, However this year’s valentine comes with musical, comedy, drama, night out events among others.

With the high traffic in Uganda’s entertainment industry top names in the industry have organized mega shows on the same date which has made the day busy and a battle for fans and supremacy.

Newly wed Rema Namakula is set for his mega VIP concert at Hotel Africana while Uganda’s King of comedy Salvador will hold his Africa Laughs 5th Edition at the Kololo Independence Ground, with Alex Muhangi the CEO Comedy Store jetting I Former Psquare member Rudebouy from Nigeria.

The developments have made it difficult for lovers and party animals to get a choice as all the events are projected to be massive with the organizers projecting for the best.

Rema while talking to the Sunrise, said its going to be an all VIP show packed with love and music calling upon all fans and lovers to come rock with her come this valentine’s day.

The “Man from Ombokolo” Patrick Salvador Idringi while at his presser at Speke Apartments said the Show will be massive like it has never been before and he is to fly in Africa’s top Comedians like Kenny Blaq and Tanzania’s Bongo Flavor Harmonize.

“This 5th edition is gonna be the best, get ready to laugh and cry of jokes and the special thing with it will be celebrating my 10 years in comedy as well as my 35th birthday” said Salvador.

While the Entogo hit maker and CEO Comedy Store Alex Muhangi said he is flying in Nigeria’s Rudeboy of the Former Psquare Group at the Cricket oval.

“this time we are taking Comedy store to Cricket oval and the show will be headlined by Rude boy from Nigeria and our finest comedians here, just be ready for the best of your night” said Muhangi

Well we hope you got your own taste with mega shows on the D-day the choice is yours.

