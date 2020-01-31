Rhoast and Rhyme 12th Edition set for March

Swangz avenues reggae and Ragga’s Roast and Rhymes 12th edition is set for 1st March 2020 with a touch of Reggae, Ragga and meat

According to Swangz avenue, this year’s “Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam” edition is aimed at bringing all reggae, Ragga music and meat fans together

This years Roast and Rhyme will have several activities like games for the children and their families, free Coca Cola for those whom will come with their own Braai and meat to roast among others

The event will be headlined by top Musicians with lots of meat to roast, hosted at the lakeside at Jahazi pier Munyonyo, with early bird tickets going for 50k and 70k at the gate

