Salvador to fly in Harmonize and Sauti Sol for Africa Laughs

Uganda’s funniest man and CEO “Just Comedy” comedian Patrick “Salvado” Idringi is set for his 5th edition of the Africa Laughs comedy show slated foe Valentines day 14th February, 2020 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The “man from Ombokolo” whom will be celebrating 10years of comedy as well as his 35th birthday while addressing a press conference at Speke Apartments, announced that the former Wasafi Records star Harmonize and Kenya’s Sauti Sol will grace the event alongside international comedians like Kenny blaq, Eric Omondi, Essie kamdi alongside Uganda’s crème de le crème in comedy.

Salvador whom will be making 35years thanked God for the 10 years he has spent in comedy saying it has not been an easy journey but a fruitful one worthy celebrating l.

“I want to thank God for the 10 years since I decided to take this path, I am still here and going strong.” Said Salvado.

Salvador’s humor and funny clean jokes have made him a household in international comedy around the world always giving his best whenever he is on stage

First held in 2013, Africa Laughs is a stand up comedy show that draws comedians from all over Africa to celebrate Africa’s clean Comedy..

Comments

comments