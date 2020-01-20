Shocking, MC Kat’s reveals his Age

Celebrated Mc Katamba Edwin aka MC Kats has been in social media for the last months over his HIV status but now he has revealed to the public his age

There has been a hullabaloo about Kats age others saying he was there even before the coming of Jesus, he was among the disciples that walked with Jesus

Kats whom was hosted over the weekend at Pastor Bugembe’s Worship House church revealed he is 34years old and a proud father of six

a link of kats while at worship house https://www.facebook.com/sunriseug/videos/594841497739137/

“My name is Katamba Edwin 34 years of age a father of six what else would you want to hear “said Katamba

Kats also revealed to the world that he has been with HIV/AIDs for the last 13 years and he lost his first wife to AIDs

“I have lived with AIDs for the last 13 years and have watched people talking behind my back while am laughing because you did not know what you’re dealing with, I knew that when my late wife Mama Brenda died of AIDs at Mulago so there’s nothing new” said Kats

