Spice Diana Talks Big Ahead of Concert

Female Singer and Abraynz Fashion Awards (ASFA’s) 2019 Best Female Stylish Artiste Spice Diana is set to hold her Second Concert dubbed “Spice Diana Live in Concert” on January 17, 2020 at Freedom City

While Addressing Journalists at the Makindye Based 32 Records Studios, Spice who told fans to expect an electrifying Spectacular performance from her like it has never been before

Different from the successful 2018 concert she held at Freedom city, Spice will do a live band performance from as early as 7pm

“I promise the best performance ever at this year’s concert. This will be strictly live band as we have rehearsed with the beast in Uganda,” said Spice Diana

The Spice Diana live in Concert will be produced by the Fenon Events Team with tickets going for 10,000, 30,000 for ordinary and VIP respectively.

