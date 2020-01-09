Connect with us

Spice Diana Talks Big Ahead of Concert

Gossip

Spice Diana Talks Big Ahead of Concert

Avatar
Published on
Spice Diana

Spice Diana

Female Singer and Abraynz Fashion Awards (ASFA’s) 2019 Best Female Stylish Artiste Spice Diana is set to hold her Second Concert dubbed “Spice Diana Live in Concert” on January 17, 2020 at Freedom City

While Addressing Journalists at the Makindye Based 32 Records Studios, Spice who told fans to expect an electrifying Spectacular performance from her like it has never been before
Different from the successful 2018 concert she held at Freedom city, Spice will do a live band performance from as early as 7pm

“I promise the best performance ever at this year’s concert. This will be strictly live band as we have rehearsed with the beast in Uganda,” said Spice Diana

The Spice Diana live in Concert will be produced by the Fenon Events Team with tickets going for 10,000, 30,000 for ordinary and VIP respectively.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

Columnists

Incomparable Rev. Kefa Sempangi
By October 20, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top