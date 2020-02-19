Connect with us

Abtex can’t afford to promote Serena Bata- Sipapa

Gossip

Abtex can’t afford to promote Serena Bata- Sipapa

Avatar
Published on

Sipapa and wife Serena Bata

Promoter Abby Musinguzi aka Abtex recently revealed that he had signed Serena Bata as an artist.

Bata is Socialite Sipapa’s wife. The two recently had wrangles over cheating rumors to an extent of him beating her to pulp.

Later Abtex announced how he signed Bata and claimed that her carrier was being wasted.

Promoter Abtex

“I always got hurt by the fact that Serena Bata’s talent stopped someone the faded, I don’t want to know about her man. I only want her as an artist.”

Sipapa has come out and rubbished Abtex rumors saying that Bata is at his place.

“Bata is at home, at least I see her there so I don’t know how Abtex claims that she left home. Abtex can’t spend 5m on promotion, he doesn’t have the money.”

“Music is not my source of income and by the way Abtex can’t add value to Serena’s carrier, anyway I last heard of him when he stole money from Saida Kaloli.” He added

Abtex referred to Sipapa as a clown who seeks for media attention.

“Sipapa is a clown who seeks for media attention so he will be everywhere as long as he gains.”

The fight started recently when Sipapa contributed 4m to Chairman Nyanzi’s wedding meetings.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top