Connect with us

Dr. Chameleone breaks silence on political future

Gossip

Dr. Chameleone breaks silence on political future

Avatar
Published on

Singer Jose Chameleone

Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Dr Jose Chameleone has released his campaign posters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The legendary Ugandan artiste, who is eyeing for the mayoral seat, released his campaign posters with a Democratic Party logo as he intensifies his campaign strategy and ladder to the Lord mayoral office.

In the race, Chameleone is set to face incumbent Erias Lukwago and People Power Buganda coordinator and Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo.

Chameleone, while explaining his decision to stand, cited the lack of development in the city is due to bad leadership from the current Lord Mayor. Chameleone says Lukwago has kept the people of Kampala in Poverty.

“Leadership must change. We are coming for that office to serve our people. They have been left to rot in poverty by the current politicians, especially Lukwago. I want to change and develop our Kampala where youths will have what to do”. Said Chameleon

 

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top