Kadaga Hands over 14 Million Pledge to Ghetto Kids

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has handed over a Shs114 million 2019 December pledge by MPs to the Ghetto Kids.

The Pledge was made by Parliamentarians in December 2019 at parliament’s end of year party after the Speaker requested MPs to donate 250,000 each in order to save the Ghetto kids.

Speaker Kadaga while handing over a dummy Cheque to the Ghetto Kids in the presence of their landlord Manisul Ssekatawa said parliament made a pledge at the end of year and they (MPs) had to organise their selves to collect the money in January

The Clerk to parliament Jane Kibirige said the MPs raised a total of Shs114,250,000, of which Shs 100 million will be paid to the landlord and the remaining Shs 14,250,000 will go for the Ghetto Kids welfare.

Patricia Nabakooza from the Ghetto Kids said they are grateful to the Speaker and parliament for fundraising and supporting them as they continue flying the Ugandan flag high

