Is Kenzo marketing for Rema?

Today 14th February 2020, music Diva Rema Namakula is holding her first Concert in 2020, dubbed: Valentines Concert at Hotel Africana.

Her Ex-lover, Edrisa Musuza a.k.a Eddy kenzo has surprisingly posted a message on his social media platform which appears to be marketing for her.

“Don’t forget to go and support the Sebunya’s this evening at Hotel Africana. bwowagira Rema oba ogulidde Aamal musuuza Amata go and support them please. One love” “Happy Valentine’s day TWEYAGALE” he posted on his Facebook page.

In addition, he also posted Photos of Rema and her hubby Dr. Hamuza Ssebunya, where the couple appear to be in great love!!

