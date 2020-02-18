Kenzo to give out Boda boda’s at festival

Connect with us

singer Eddy Kenzo

“Semyekozo” singer Eddy Kenzo arrived in style amidst tight security to announce “Semyekozo Tweyagale” festival date at Kati Kati during his press conference.

Kenzo promises to stage a music festival at Kololo Airstrip 28th march in a bid to give back to his loyal fans that have supported him throughout his career.

Kenzo promises to give out gifts to performers; Boda boda’s and T-shirts dubbed with names like “government weyayu, Eddy Kenzo weyayu, Omwavu wakufa and Semyekozo eyakolamu.”

“We are going to bring a Zoo and two aeroplanes for people to board just for pleasure. Someone who has never boarded a plane should come and get a free ride around Kampala.” He revealed

Eddy Kenzo arrives at Kati kati for his press conference amidst tight security.

Unlike other concerts, kenzo says that the show will start from morning till late with performances from different artists.

“The show will start from morning till late with a lot of surprise performances from International artists, we don’t want people to get bored.”

Kenzo recently cleared rumors that he was to stage concert date colliding with singer Cinderella Sanyu’s ‘Boom Party’.

