LGBT make big Catch in Kerekere

The social media stratosphere this week erupted into an rapturous debate following a video in which Comedian, football and rugby referee George Mulindwa commonly known by his stage name as Afande Kerekere’s open declaration that he is gay.

It had been a long time since Kerekere, had left Bukedde TV and many were wondering what had befallen him.

But social media followers were shocked to watch a video in which he not only participated in a party that was organised by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, queer and intersexual (LGBT) group in the UK, he dressed in their colours and wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words; “#Weexist ! Get over it # loveislove.”

Understandably, the post turned viral because he is the biggest Ugandan celebrity, to date to declare he is gay.

Although Kerekere was visibly under the influence of alcohol, his silence since appears speaks volumes.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Uganda under according to the Penal Code Act section 145 (a) and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Homosexuals also continue to face significant discrimination in Uganda.

