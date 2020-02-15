Rema wows fans on Valentines day

‘Gutujja’ Singer Rema Namakula’s show dubbed “Rema live in concert” at Africana was massive as fans turned up in large numbers to support her.

Valentine day was parked with a number of shows around town like Maro’s “Anjagala concert, Rude boy at comedy store, 10 years of Salvador at Kololo grounds.

Rema dedicated love songs and messages to hubby Ssebunya Hamza throughout the entire show. Artists like Ykee Benda, Chris Evans and B2C perfomed for their fans.

Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga also graced the show and praised Rema for the good music that gathers many on a day like Valentine.

“These artists have managed to scrap Congolese music off the market. I love supporting girls, so when someone comes out I support and I promise to listen to Rema’s Music and give her feedback.

Rema gifted Kadaga with a music album and a branded power bank from Jude color solutions.

Rema has posted on her Facebook page thanking fans for the constant support.

“Thank you Allah…..Thank you Ladies and gentlemen…..I’m forever grateful 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

My glam team thank you….Fenon events you are ballistic….my dancers you nailed it….my band👌 My Fans you are amazing. Katonda abankumile🙏🙏

Mukono see you tomorrow 💃💃💃💃”

Rema Namakula and her husband Hamza Ssebunya celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

Comments

comments