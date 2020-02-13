Connect with us

Rude Boy to light Lugogo for two hours

L-R Alex Muhangi, DJ Iche, Rude BoY and his Manager

Nigerian star Peter Okoye Aka Rude Boy of the defunct P- square group has promised an electrifying two hour valentines show.

Rude Boy who is set to perform on Valentine’s Day at the cricket Oval I the Rude Boy live In Kampala Concert while speaking to journalists at the Mestil Hotel Nsambya promised Ugandans a two hour Electric performance.

“I am to perform for two hours or more and expect fire as I will perform all my songs from Temptations’ to feeling with Bebe Cool, and u know me when I sing I make people cry” said Rude Boy.

Rude Boy during His Press Conference At Mestil Hotel

The Nigerian whom is in the country for a third time rallied ladies to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval as it will be a lovers Reckoning day.

The event organizer and Comedy store Proprietor Alex Muhangi said the show is going to be one of a kind with Uganda’s top artistes like Bebe cool, Cindy and Sheeba among others.

