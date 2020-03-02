Connect with us

Cindy ready for Boom PartyConcert

Cindy Sanyu addressing a press conferenece at Bight Benin

The king herself Cinderella Sanyu Aka Cindy is ready for her maiden concert “boom party concert” that is slated for 7th March at the Lugogo Cricket oval.

The former Blu3 star has promised her fans the most exciting and energetic performance which will be live with over 10 band crews.

“My fans should expect the best from as this is my maiden concert its gonna be an exciting live band alongside Uganda’s top artists”. Said Cindy

Cindy also hinted at presenting his man to the public at the convert though she is still thinking about it.

“I am thinking about showing you my man but the last time I did it he was stolen, am still studying him and the situation”.

The concert that is powered by TuskerLite and Kyaligonza house of fashion  will go for 20k, 50k, and 1 million ordinary, VIP and a table respectively.

