Cindy suprises fans with engagement

Boom Party Singer Cinderella Sanyu aka Cindy said yes to a marriage proposal.

She was proposed to at the beginning of this month by Joel Okuyo Atiku. The occasion happened in a bar.

According to Cindy who shared a video on her Instagram, showing how it unfolded. Atiku went on his one knee and asked Cindy to marry him.

Cindy immediately got overtaken by emotions, tearing up while falling in Atiku’s embrace. The two kissed each other on the lips.

Cindy had earlier on said she was waiting for a serious man. She has previously been linked to a number of men including; Ken Muyisa, Vampino and others.

She has one child from a previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Mario, an Italian national.

Cindy recently surprised promoters with a successful show dubbed ‘Boom Party’ and also released her proposal video which has left haters speechless.

Atiku is a photographer, and lectures at Uganda Christian University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration (BSWSA) plus Makerere University.

Atiku is popularly known for his role in movies like ‘The Mercy of the Jungle’, ‘The Bad Mexican’, ‘November Tear’, ‘Battle of the Souls’, ‘I am Slave’ and more recently, ‘Kony: Order from Above’.

Comments

comments